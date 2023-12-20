More than 13.45 crore High Security Registration Plates affixed on motor vehicles

New Delhi,20th December: The Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) Technical Standing Committee in May 1999 made several recommendations for amendment in CMVR, which also included recommendation relating to High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Accordingly, the Central Government notified the provisions for affixation of HSRP vide S.O. 814(E) dated the 22nd August, 2001 and S.O. 1041(E) dated 16th October, 2001 which was superseded vide S.O. 6052(E) dated 06.12.2018. High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in India are specialized license plates that are designed to enhance the security of vehicle registration and reduce vehicle-related crimes such as theft and fraud. These number plates have several security features to make them tamper-proof and easily traceable.

Determination or regulation of price of motor vehicle components including HSRP is not under ambit of MV Act 1988 and CMVR 1989.

As per data available on VAHAN Portal, as on 14th December, 2023, a total number of 13,45,10,172 HSRPs have been affixed on motor vehicles through OEMs, their dealers and State Government approved HSRP manufacturer(s) having type approval as the case may be. The purpose of installation of HSRP is related to strengthening enforcement and improving safety & security, with no revenue generation for the Government.

Under CMVR 1989, no restrictions are placed on any legal entity including MSMEs for manufacture of HSRP, provided type approval certificate from testing agencies referred in rule 126 is obtained. However, supply for affixing HSRP is regulated under sub-rule (1) of rule 50 under CMVR 1989.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today.