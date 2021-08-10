More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

As on 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App.  The users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.   The State/UT- wise data of users of the App is as

 

State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021
Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Total number of Installation by users
1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 37
2 Andhra Pradesh 5562
3 Arunachal Pradesh 121
4 Assam 2318
5 Bihar 13328
6 Chandigarh 864
7 Chhattisgarh 3226
8 Delhi 28855
9 Goa 409
10 Gujarat 12830
11 Haryana 10580
12 Himachal Pradesh 1073
13 Jammu And Kashmir 1828
14 Jharkhand 3481
15 Karnataka 30487
16 Kerala 22498
17 Ladakh 0
18 Lakshadweep 7
19 Madhya Pradesh 9092
20 Maharashtra 24061
21 Manipur 115
22 Meghalaya 80
23 Mizoram 24
24 Nagaland 50
25 Odisha 7444
26 Puducherry 316
27 Punjab 7084
28 Rajasthan 8201
29 Sikkim 65
30 Tamil Nadu 13074
31 Telangana 7708
32 D&NH and DD 217
33 Tripura 262
34 Uttar Pradesh 44517
35 Uttarakhand 2748
36 West Bengal 15554
37 No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration 887540
38 Other Countries (Global) 7963
Total 1173619

 

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers,  Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

