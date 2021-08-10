More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

New Delhi :

As on 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App. The users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc. The State/UT- wise data of users of the App is as

State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021 Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Total number of Installation by users 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 37 2 Andhra Pradesh 5562 3 Arunachal Pradesh 121 4 Assam 2318 5 Bihar 13328 6 Chandigarh 864 7 Chhattisgarh 3226 8 Delhi 28855 9 Goa 409 10 Gujarat 12830 11 Haryana 10580 12 Himachal Pradesh 1073 13 Jammu And Kashmir 1828 14 Jharkhand 3481 15 Karnataka 30487 16 Kerala 22498 17 Ladakh 0 18 Lakshadweep 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 9092 20 Maharashtra 24061 21 Manipur 115 22 Meghalaya 80 23 Mizoram 24 24 Nagaland 50 25 Odisha 7444 26 Puducherry 316 27 Punjab 7084 28 Rajasthan 8201 29 Sikkim 65 30 Tamil Nadu 13074 31 Telangana 7708 32 D&NH and DD 217 33 Tripura 262 34 Uttar Pradesh 44517 35 Uttarakhand 2748 36 West Bengal 15554 37 No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration 887540 38 Other Countries (Global) 7963 Total 1173619

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.