More than 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators; more than 12,000 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; more than 6,400 ventilators/Bi PAP; ~4.2 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched so far

New Delhi: The Government of India, at the forefront of the “Whole of government” approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19 has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various Ministries/Departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to States and UTs.

Cumulatively, 10,796 Oxygen Concentrators; 12,269 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,497 ventilators/Bi PAP; ~4.2L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 13th May 2021.

Major consignments received on 12/13th May 2021 from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece include:

– Oxygen Concentrator: 1,506

– Oxygen Cylinder: 434

– Ventilator/ BiPAP/ CPAP: 58

Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.