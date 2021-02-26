More than 1.37 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37Crores today in the country.

A total of 1,37,56,940vaccine doses have beengiven through 2,89,320sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

These include 66,37,049 (76.6%)HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 22,04,083 (62.9%)HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 49,15,808 (47.7%)FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

HCWs FLWs 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 66,37,049 (76.6%) 22,04,083 (62.9%) 49,15,808 (47.7%)

Total 2,84,297vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the forty second day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,089HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

10,405sessions were held till 6 pm today.

All States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiariesvaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose TotalDoses 1 A&NIslands 6,127 2,413 8,540 2 AndhraPradesh 5,15,007 1,34,516 6,49,523 3 ArunachalPradesh 24,658 6,700 31,358 4 Assam 1,92,301 23,981 2,16,282 5 Bihar 5,59,203 79,142 6,38,345 6 Chandigarh 20,890 1,712 22,602 7 Chhattisgarh 3,76,475 50,557 4,27,032 8 Dadra&NagarHaveli 5,252 337 5,589 9 Daman&Diu 2,151 254 2,405 10 Delhi 3,64,032 34,781 3,98,813 11 Goa 18,722 2,072 20,794 12 Gujarat 8,33,340 1,60,294 9,93,634 13 Haryana 2,21,841 71,983 2,93,824 14 HimachalPradesh 1,00,723 17,041 1,17,764 15 Jammu&Kashmir 2,40,817 16,255 2,57,072 16 Jharkhand 2,83,808 23,597 3,07,405 17 Karnataka 6,02,967 2,07,700 8,10,667 18 Kerala 4,46,072 91,729 5,37,801 19 Ladakh 8,753 748 9,501 20 Lakshadweep 2,368 710 3,078 21 MadhyaPradesh 6,49,377 1,31,088 7,80,465 22 Maharashtra 10,20,108 1,40,372 11,60,480 23 Manipur 51,109 2,519 53,628 24 Meghalaya 28,860 1,350 30,210 25 Mizoram 21,772 5,635 27,407 26 Nagaland 29,463 5,495 34,958 27 Odisha 4,58,368 1,54,434 6,12,802 28 Puducherry 9,455 1,024 10,479 29 Punjab 1,54,197 36,254 1,90,451 30 Rajasthan 7,97,900 1,52,486 9,50,386 31 Sikkim 16,950 1,361 18,311 32 TamilNadu 3,79,563 51,676 4,31,239 33 Telangana 2,84,058 1,14,020 3,98,078 34 Tripura 89,395 21,349 1,10,744 35 UttarPradesh 11,70,022 2,74,151 14,44,173 36 Uttarakhand 1,40,671 14,323 1,54,994 37 WestBengal 9,02,528 1,29,100 10,31,628 38 Miscellaneous 5,23,554 40,924 5,64,478 Total 1,15,52,857 22,04,083 1,37,56,940

On 26th Feb 2021, Orientation of Administrators and Programme Managers of all States & UTs for Co-WIN 2.0 and next phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities has been done.

Six States/UTs have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose. These are –Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Seven States have vaccinated more than 80% HCWs of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are – Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, Four States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Seven States have registered more than 60% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Eight States/UT have reported less than 30% coverage of registered FLWs for the first dose. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, A &N Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Puducherry.

5 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are UP (73,434), West Bengal (38,522), Gujarat (35,540), Karnataka (21,459) and Maharashtra (18,190).

Total 51 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 51 cases of hospitalization till date, 27 were discharged after treatment, while twenty-three persons died and one person is under treatment. In last 24 hours, no new event of hospitalization has been reported.

Total 46 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 46, 23 persons died in the hospital while 23 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

In last 24 hours, one new death has been reported. A 41-year-oldmale, who was a resident of Bhojpur, Bihardied after 15 days of vaccination. Suspected reason for his death is Myocardial Infarction. Post-moterm not done.