More than 1.37 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37Crores today in the country.
A total of 1,37,56,940vaccine doses have beengiven through 2,89,320sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.
These include 66,37,049 (76.6%)HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 22,04,083 (62.9%)HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 49,15,808 (47.7%)FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.
|HCWs
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1st Dose
|66,37,049 (76.6%)
|22,04,083 (62.9%)
|49,15,808 (47.7%)
Total 2,84,297vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the forty second day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,089HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
10,405sessions were held till 6 pm today.
All States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.
|S.
No.
|
State/UT
|Beneficiariesvaccinated
|1stDose
|2ndDose
|TotalDoses
|1
|A&NIslands
|6,127
|2,413
|8,540
|2
|AndhraPradesh
|5,15,007
|1,34,516
|6,49,523
|3
|ArunachalPradesh
|24,658
|6,700
|31,358
|4
|Assam
|1,92,301
|23,981
|2,16,282
|5
|Bihar
|5,59,203
|79,142
|6,38,345
|6
|Chandigarh
|20,890
|1,712
|22,602
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,76,475
|50,557
|4,27,032
|8
|Dadra&NagarHaveli
|5,252
|337
|5,589
|9
|Daman&Diu
|2,151
|254
|2,405
|10
|Delhi
|3,64,032
|34,781
|3,98,813
|11
|Goa
|18,722
|2,072
|20,794
|12
|Gujarat
|8,33,340
|1,60,294
|9,93,634
|13
|Haryana
|2,21,841
|71,983
|2,93,824
|14
|HimachalPradesh
|1,00,723
|17,041
|1,17,764
|15
|Jammu&Kashmir
|2,40,817
|16,255
|2,57,072
|16
|Jharkhand
|2,83,808
|23,597
|3,07,405
|17
|Karnataka
|6,02,967
|2,07,700
|8,10,667
|18
|Kerala
|4,46,072
|91,729
|5,37,801
|19
|Ladakh
|8,753
|748
|9,501
|20
|Lakshadweep
|2,368
|710
|3,078
|21
|MadhyaPradesh
|6,49,377
|1,31,088
|7,80,465
|22
|Maharashtra
|10,20,108
|1,40,372
|11,60,480
|23
|Manipur
|51,109
|2,519
|53,628
|24
|Meghalaya
|28,860
|1,350
|30,210
|25
|Mizoram
|21,772
|5,635
|27,407
|26
|Nagaland
|29,463
|5,495
|34,958
|27
|Odisha
|4,58,368
|1,54,434
|6,12,802
|28
|Puducherry
|9,455
|1,024
|10,479
|29
|Punjab
|1,54,197
|36,254
|1,90,451
|30
|Rajasthan
|7,97,900
|1,52,486
|9,50,386
|31
|Sikkim
|16,950
|1,361
|18,311
|32
|TamilNadu
|3,79,563
|51,676
|4,31,239
|33
|Telangana
|2,84,058
|1,14,020
|3,98,078
|34
|Tripura
|89,395
|21,349
|1,10,744
|35
|UttarPradesh
|11,70,022
|2,74,151
|14,44,173
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1,40,671
|14,323
|1,54,994
|37
|WestBengal
|9,02,528
|1,29,100
|10,31,628
|38
|Miscellaneous
|5,23,554
|40,924
|5,64,478
|Total
|1,15,52,857
|22,04,083
|1,37,56,940
On 26th Feb 2021, Orientation of Administrators and Programme Managers of all States & UTs for Co-WIN 2.0 and next phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities has been done.
Six States/UTs have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose. These are –Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.
Seven States have vaccinated more than 80% HCWs of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are – Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
On the other hand, Four States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry.
Seven States have registered more than 60% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
On the other hand, Eight States/UT have reported less than 30% coverage of registered FLWs for the first dose. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, A &N Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Puducherry.
5 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are UP (73,434), West Bengal (38,522), Gujarat (35,540), Karnataka (21,459) and Maharashtra (18,190).
Total 51 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 51 cases of hospitalization till date, 27 were discharged after treatment, while twenty-three persons died and one person is under treatment. In last 24 hours, no new event of hospitalization has been reported.
Total 46 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 46, 23 persons died in the hospital while 23 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.
No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.
In last 24 hours, one new death has been reported. A 41-year-oldmale, who was a resident of Bhojpur, Bihardied after 15 days of vaccination. Suspected reason for his death is Myocardial Infarction. Post-moterm not done.