More Income can be earned by Joining Beekeeping :- Chairman-KVIC-Manoj Kumar

New Delhi : Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India Manoj Kumar said that beekeeping is the medium of sweet revolution, more income can be earned by joining this work. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi and village industries are working with commitment to bring Sweet Revolution in the country. So far, 1 lakh 75 thousand bee boxes have been distributed by the Commission after providing beekeeping training to 17 thousand 500 beneficiaries across the country. In Haryana state, 4400 boxes have been distributed by giving training in beekeeping to 440 beneficiaries. Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India, was speaking during the distribution of 200 bee boxes to 20 beekeepers in village Devra, Kaithal, Haryana participating in the Khadi Honey Mission dialogue program. On reaching the village, Tehsildar Sudesh Mehra and Sarpanch Vikram Singh and other dignitaries welcomed the Chairman on behalf of the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Manoj Kumar said that work is being done in the direction of special promotion of beekeeping in Haryana, so that villagers can get benefited by joining this work in rural areas. 200 bee boxes have been provided to 20 beekeepers in village Devra and 300 bee boxes will be distributed soon to 30 beneficiaries of district Kaithal itself. He said that work will be done to increase Khadi activities in the entire state. In the present scenario, employment is being created in new areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Describing the beekeeping industry as the need of the hour, he said that this eco-friendly industry not only produces honey which gives income to the entrepreneurs/farmers, but also increases the productivity of the crop by up to 30 percent due to the pollen grains spread by the bees. In this way, with this mission of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there will definitely be a relative increase in the income of the farmers. He informed that in the second phase, in district Bhiwani and district Sirsa and after that in other districts of Haryana state also, it has been decided to encourage beekeeping industry by distributing bee boxes by giving training to the beekeepers.

On this occasion, Chairman Manoj Kumar interacted with the beneficiaries and other present people and also took suggestions from them. After the program, the Chairman of the commission Shri Manoj Kumar visited the Khadi and Village Industries enterprises and met the beneficiaries of the PMEGP Units. After that he also visited the units established under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program and discussed with the beneficiaries.

On this occasion State Director of the Commission, I Jawahar, Tehsildar Sudesh Mehra, Naib Tehsildar Ashish, Sarpanch Vikram Singh, Chandrabhan Devra, Hisam Singh, Labh Singh and other senior officers of the Commission and other dignitaries were present.