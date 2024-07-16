MoPSW hosts State Maritime & Waterways Transport Committee (SMWTC) Meeting

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, today conveyed the review of the State Maritime & Waterways Transport Committee (SMWTC) formulated in various states via video conferencing. The meeting was chaired by Shri TK Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW, and brought together senior officials from about 30 States and Union Territories to ensure comprehensive development of maritime and waterways transport across India.

In his opening remarks, Shri TK Ramachandran emphasized the importance of a unified approach to managing and integrating the waterways transportation sector. “Today’s meeting marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of a robust and sustainable maritime and waterways transport system in India. Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, the collaborative efforts of state and central agencies will be crucial in driving this sector forward,” he stated.

The meeting focused on the preparation of state-specific Maritime and Waterways Transport Master Plans, formulation of Maritime Sector Policies, Green Initiatives, Waterways Development, Cruise Tourism, Urban Water Transportation, and the Development of Lighthouses. The agenda also included a review of the Sagarmala Programme, the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, and opportunities in Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax / Ferry / Urban Water Transportation.

Key discussions during the meeting involved detailed discussions on the development of customized master plans for each state to address unique challenges and opportunities in the maritime and waterways transport sector; Formulation and implementation of comprehensive policies to promote growth and sustainability in the maritime sector; Exploration of opportunities to boost tourism and enhance urban water transport systems and plans to develop lighthouses as tourist attractions and to improve their navigational efficiency. Secretary MoPSW also mentioned that the Kochi Water Metro model could be adopted in various other states, such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Goa.

Shri TK Ramachandran highlighted the significance of the Sagarmala Programme and the NMHC at Lothal in enhancing India’s maritime heritage and infrastructure.

The Secretary applauded the efforts of the Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries, who presented progress reports from their respective states. “The commitment and proactive steps taken by the states are commendable. MoPSWs goal is to establish SMWTCs in all 30 states and UTs, ensuring that every region benefits from the transformative potential of maritime and waterways transport,” he remarked.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to foster collaborative solutions to enhance maritime and waterways transport in India. The Ministry reaffirmed its support for states in addressing issues and implementing initiatives that align with national maritime objectives. Joint Secretary (Sagarmala) emphasized, “Ministry is committed towards ensuring necessary funds and comprehensive support for planning and development of various transformative projects in each State and UT. MoPSWs goal is to foster sustainable growth and development in the maritime sector”.

Representatives from various states and UTs comprehensively participated in the discussions during the meeting and provided their valuable inputs for improving the overall maritime ecosystem in the country. Sh. Adil Khan, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transport Department, emphasized their commitment to enhancing cargo transportation for the betterment of the state. Sh. Octavio Antony Rodrigues, Captain of Ports, Goa, recommended the adoption of hydrogen cell technology and retrofitting initiatives under the Harit Nauka Scheme. Dr. Manik Gursal, CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, highlighted the importance of GST relaxation and proposed trainings and development of curriculum under the Inland Vessel Act.

Recognizing the need for a unified approach to manage and integrate the waterways transportation sector, MoPSW has established SMWTCs to coordinate various initiatives and schemes within each state. These committees will be pivotal in consolidating efforts and providing focused leadership in the maritime and waterways sector. Each SMWTC will be headed by the Chief Secretary or Additional Chief Secretary and include representatives from major ports, maritime boards, state PWD, Inland Waterways, Department of Tourism, Department of Fisheries, Railways, NHAI, Customs, etc.

Currently, SMWTCs have been constituted in 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep, with plans to establish them in all 30 coastal and waterways states and UTs of India.

The SMWTC saw the attendance of key representatives from various states and union territories namely, Shri Zasekuolie Chusi, Commissioner & Secretary, Transport Department, Nagaland; Sh. K P Singh, Special Secretary, Transport Department, Uttar Pradesh; Shri. Naresh Thakur, Additional Secretary of the Transport Department; Smt. Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited;. Shri. Shine A. Haq, CEO Kerala Maritime Board; Sh. Jayaram Raipura, Chief Executive Officer; Sh. Jayaram Raipura, CEO, Karnataka Maritime Board along with other senior officials from almost all the invited states and UTs.