MoPSW Approves Research Proposal on “Valorization of Dredged Sediments”

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved a research proposal on Valorization of Dredged Sediments. The project, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 46,47,380/-, will be implemented over a duration of three years by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

The primary objective of this research is to create value from dredged sediments by converting them into aggregates suitable for various construction fields. This innovative approach aims to transform dredged sediment, typically seen as waste, into a valuable resource, thus contributing to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

The proposal was thoroughly deliberated in the 45th Research Committee Meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (Ports, Shipping & Waterways). After detailed discussions, the Research Committee, recognizing the study’s potential benefits, recommended the proposal for further consideration. Following this recommendation, the proposal has been officially approved.

This research initiative signifies an important advancement in sustainable maritime practices. Through the conversion of dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, it efficiently addresses environmental concerns and resource utilization.

MoPSW is dedicated to fostering research and innovation within the maritime sector. By supporting cutting-edge projects and collaborating with leading academic institutions like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, the Ministry aims to develop sustainable and efficient solutions for port operations and environmental conservation.