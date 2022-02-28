Moong Dal reported a drop of 3.86 % in All India Average Retail Price

New Delhi : The Government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to augment domestic availability and stabilize prices of essential food commodities. It is because of these measures that the price of Moong Dal reported a sharp decline.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the All India Average Retail Price of Moong Dal as reported on 28.02.2022 is Rs. 102.36 per kilogram, which was Rs. 106.47 per kilogram on 28.02.2021, a drop of 3.86 %.

In May 2021 advisories were issued to States/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers, and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except Moong was notified on 02.07.2021. Thereafter, an amended order was issued on 19.07.2021 imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, Tur, Urad, Masur, Chana for a period up to 31.10.2021.

To improve availability and stabilize prices of pulses, the Government has allowed the import of Tur, Urad, and Moong under the ‘Free category’ w.e.f May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports. The Free regime in respect of import of Tur and Urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned Departments/organization. The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of Tur, Urad, and Moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years.