Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto month of October 2021 for the Financial Year 2021-22

New Delhi : The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of October, 2021 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received Rs. 12,79,699 crore (64.8% of corresponding BE 2021-22 of Total Receipts) upto October, 2021 comprising Rs. 10,53,135 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 2,06,842 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs. 19,722 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs. 10,358 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs. 9,364 crore. Rs. 3,07,687 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto October, 2021.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 18,26,725 crore (52.4% of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs. 15,73,455 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 2,53,270 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 3,99,737 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 2,09,916 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.