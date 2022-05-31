Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India for the month of April 2022 for the Financial Year 2022-23

New Delhi :The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India for the month of April 2022 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹1,99,983 crore (8.8% of corresponding BE 22-23 of Total Receipts) for Apr 2022 comprising ₹1,84,557 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹11,938 crore of Non Tax Revenue and ₹3,488 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans ₹429 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of ₹3,059 crore. ₹47,592 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹8,417 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹2,74,829 crore (7.0% of corresponding BE 22-23), out of which ₹1,95,904 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹78,925 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹41,288 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹10,151 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.