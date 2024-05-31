Monthly Review of Accounts of the Government of India for April 2024 (FY2024-25)

The Monthly Account of the Government of India for the month of April 2024 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹2,13,334 crore (6.9% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) for April 2024 comprising ₹1,84,998 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹27,295 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹1,041 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. ₹69,875 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹10,735 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹4,23,470 crore (8.9% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹3,24,235 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹99,235 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹1,28,263 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹19,407 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.