Monthly Review of Accounts of Government of India upto May 2024 (FY2024-25)

The Monthly Account of the Government of India upto the month of May 2024 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹5,72,845 crore (18.6% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) upto May 2024 comprising ₹3,19,036 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹2,51,722 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹2,087 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. ₹1,39,751 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹21,471 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹6,23,460 crore (13.1% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹4,79,835 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹1,43,625 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹1,23,810 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹54,688 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.