New Delhi : Crude oil production[1] during April, 2022 was 2469.67 TMT which is 3.47% higher than target but 0.95% lower than the production during April, 2021. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year are shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil & Gas Company Target April (Month) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 19088.24 1573.05 1650.65 1636.57 100.86 OIL (Nomination Block) 3571.00 253.47 251.46 242.74 103.59 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 7561.01 560.40 567.57 613.95 92.45 Total 30220.26 2386.92 2469.67 2493.26 99.05

Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during April, 2022 was 1650.65 TMT which is 4.93% higher than the target and 0.86% higher than the production during April, 2021.

Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during April, 2022 was 251.46 TMT which is 0.79% lower than target but 3.59% higher than the production during April, 2020. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations etc. after the Baghjan Blowout, protests/agitation etc.

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC (Production Sharing Contract) regime during April, 2022 was 567.57 TMT which is 1.28% higher than the target but 7.55% lower than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): One development well in VD-3 discovery could not be drilled as planned.

BAOLA (SUN): Production shortfall due to less than planned contribution from workover wells.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during April,2022 was 2826.73 MMSCM which is 2.29% lower than the monthly target but 6.61% higher than the production during April, 2021. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production are given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of April, 2022 and same period of last year are shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)

Oil Company Target April (Month) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 20798.12 1697.48 1707.99 1725.50 98.99 OIL (Nomination Block) 3717.84 303.51 244.92 215.13 113.85 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 12049.45 891.87 873.82 710.90 122.92 Total 36565.41 2892.86 2826.73 2651.52 106.61

Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks during April, 2022 was 1707.99 MMSCM which is 0.62% higher than the target but 1.01% lower than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Delay of HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Pasarlapudi and CA-16 fields in Rajahmundry

Decline in production from Gandhar, Jambusar and Dahej fields in Ankleshwar Asset.

Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during April, 2022 was 244.92 MMSCM which is 19.30% lower than the monthly target but 13.85% higher than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC & CBM regime during April, 2022 was 873.82 MMSCM which is 2.02% lower than the target but 22.92% higher than the production during April, 2021.

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Production shortfall due to compressor failures at Plant (Tripping issues).

BAOLA (SUN): Production shortfall due to less than planned contribution from workover wells.

KG-DWN-98/3 (RIL): Production shortfall due to closer of #AR1-Dev1 for build-up study from 16.04.2022 to 19.04.2022

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during April, 2022 was 21579.61 TMT which is 2.62% higher than the target for the month and 8.52% higher vis-à-vis April, 2021. Capacity utilization during the April, 2022 was 104.51%. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis April, 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year are shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target April (Month) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 154983.78 13422.92 13728.86 12172.03 112.79 IOCL 69999.90 6085.05 6237.26 5980.31 104.30 BPCL 37000.00 3320.00 3300.36 3236.27 101.98 HPCL 18920.85 1525.90 1529.30 867.43 176.30 CPCL 10300.00 900.00 904.20 759.79 119.01 NRL 2800.00 236.62 270.72 221.22 122.38 MRPL 15900.00 1350.00 1480.97 1099.79 134.66 ONGC 63.04 5.36 6.05 7.23 83.70 Pvt/JVs 94637.83 7605.33 7850.75 7712.67 101.79 HMEL 11451.93 951.56 1039.86 1058.90 98.20 RIL 63021.49 5020.99 5150.91 5020.99 102.59 NEL 20164.41 1632.78 1659.98 1632.78 101.66587 TOTAL 249621.61 21028.25 21579.61 19884.70 108.52

Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during April, 2022 was 13728.86 TMT which is 2.28% higher than the target for the month and 12.79% higher than that of April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Panipat: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.

HPCL-Mumbai: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of secondary processing unit.

3.2 Private and JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during April, 2022 was 7850.75 TMT which is 3.23% higher than the target for the month and 1.79% higher than that of April, 2021.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during April, 2022 was 22811.15 TMT which is 5.45% higher than the target for the month and 9.19% higher than the production during April, 2021. Refinery-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis April, 2021 are shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target April (Month) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 144648.94 12545.20 12939.59 11566.88 111.87 IOCL 66322.30 5776.84 5919.84 5795.76 102.14 BPCL 34005.99 3056.00 3178.54 3125.04 101.71 HPCL 17495.57 1416.78 1471.63 807.56 182.23 CPCL 9614.24 839.94 775.34 611.19 126.86 NRL 2748.86 232.30 266.66 219.63 121.42 MRPL 14401.95 1218.24 1321.87 1000.96 132.06 ONGC 60.02 5.10 5.70 6.74 84.54 Pvt/JVs 111404.56 8820.05 9594.65 8958.81 107.10 HMEL 10528.86 894.97 990.40 1033.73 95.81 RIL 81492.18 6374.66 7048.66 6374.66 110.57 NEL 19383.52 1550.42 1555.59 1550.42 100.33 Total Refinery 256053.50 21365.24 22534.24 20525.69 109.79 Fractionators 3888.14 266.71 276.91 365.98 75.66 TOTAL 259941.64 21631.96 22811.15 20891.67 109.19

Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products:

Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during April, 2022 was 22534.24 TMT which is 5.47% higher than the target for the month and 9.79% higher than the production during April, 2021.