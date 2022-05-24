New Delhi : Crude oil production[1] during April, 2022 was 2469.67 TMT which is 3.47% higher than target but 0.95% lower than the production during April, 2021. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year are shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.
Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)
|Oil & Gas Company
|Target
|April (Month)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|19088.24
|1573.05
|1650.65
|1636.57
|100.86
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3571.00
|253.47
|251.46
|242.74
|103.59
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|7561.01
|560.40
|567.57
|613.95
|92.45
|Total
|30220.26
|2386.92
|2469.67
|2493.26
|99.05
Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional
- Totals may not tally due to rounding off.
Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production
Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:
-
- Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during April, 2022 was 1650.65 TMT which is 4.93% higher than the target and 0.86% higher than the production during April, 2021.
-
- Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during April, 2022 was 251.46 TMT which is 0.79% lower than target but 3.59% higher than the production during April, 2020. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.
- Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations etc. after the Baghjan Blowout, protests/agitation etc.
-
- Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC (Production Sharing Contract) regime during April, 2022 was 567.57 TMT which is 1.28% higher than the target but 7.55% lower than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): One development well in VD-3 discovery could not be drilled as planned.
- BAOLA (SUN): Production shortfall due to less than planned contribution from workover wells.
- Production of Natural Gas
Natural gas production during April,2022 was 2826.73 MMSCM which is 2.29% lower than the monthly target but 6.61% higher than the production during April, 2021. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production are given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of April, 2022 and same period of last year are shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.
Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)
|Oil Company
|Target
|April (Month)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|20798.12
|1697.48
|1707.99
|1725.50
|98.99
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3717.84
|303.51
|244.92
|215.13
|113.85
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|12049.45
|891.87
|873.82
|710.90
|122.92
|Total
|36565.41
|2892.86
|2826.73
|2651.52
|106.61
Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional
- Totals may not tally due to rounding off.
Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production
-
- Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks during April, 2022 was 1707.99 MMSCM which is 0.62% higher than the target but 1.01% lower than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Delay of HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Pasarlapudi and CA-16 fields in Rajahmundry
- Decline in production from Gandhar, Jambusar and Dahej fields in Ankleshwar Asset.
-
- Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during April, 2022 was 244.92 MMSCM which is 19.30% lower than the monthly target but 13.85% higher than the production during April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.
- Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells.
-
- Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC & CBM regime during April, 2022 was 873.82 MMSCM which is 2.02% lower than the target but 22.92% higher than the production during April, 2021.
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Production shortfall due to compressor failures at Plant (Tripping issues).
- BAOLA (SUN): Production shortfall due to less than planned contribution from workover wells.
- KG-DWN-98/3 (RIL): Production shortfall due to closer of #AR1-Dev1 for build-up study from 16.04.2022 to 19.04.2022
- Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
Crude Oil Processed during April, 2022 was 21579.61 TMT which is 2.62% higher than the target for the month and 8.52% higher vis-à-vis April, 2021. Capacity utilization during the April, 2022 was 104.51%. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis April, 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year are shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.
Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|April (Month)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|154983.78
|13422.92
|13728.86
|12172.03
|112.79
|IOCL
|69999.90
|6085.05
|6237.26
|5980.31
|104.30
|BPCL
|37000.00
|3320.00
|3300.36
|3236.27
|101.98
|HPCL
|18920.85
|1525.90
|1529.30
|867.43
|176.30
|CPCL
|10300.00
|900.00
|904.20
|759.79
|119.01
|NRL
|2800.00
|236.62
|270.72
|221.22
|122.38
|MRPL
|15900.00
|1350.00
|1480.97
|1099.79
|134.66
|ONGC
|63.04
|5.36
|6.05
|7.23
|83.70
|Pvt/JVs
|94637.83
|7605.33
|7850.75
|7712.67
|101.79
|HMEL
|11451.93
|951.56
|1039.86
|1058.90
|98.20
|RIL
|63021.49
|5020.99
|5150.91
|5020.99
|102.59
|NEL
|20164.41
|1632.78
|1659.98
|1632.78
|101.66587
|TOTAL
|249621.61
|21028.25
|21579.61
|19884.70
|108.52
Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional
2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.
Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during April, 2022 was 13728.86 TMT which is 2.28% higher than the target for the month and 12.79% higher than that of April, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- IOCL-Panipat: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.
- HPCL-Mumbai: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of secondary processing unit.
3.2 Private and JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during April, 2022 was 7850.75 TMT which is 3.23% higher than the target for the month and 1.79% higher than that of April, 2021.
- Production of Petroleum Products
Production of Petroleum Products during April, 2022 was 22811.15 TMT which is 5.45% higher than the target for the month and 9.19% higher than the production during April, 2021. Refinery-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of April, 2022 vis-à-vis April, 2021 are shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.
Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|April (Month)
|2022-23
(Apr-Mar)
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|144648.94
|12545.20
|12939.59
|11566.88
|111.87
|IOCL
|66322.30
|5776.84
|5919.84
|5795.76
|102.14
|BPCL
|34005.99
|3056.00
|3178.54
|3125.04
|101.71
|HPCL
|17495.57
|1416.78
|1471.63
|807.56
|182.23
|CPCL
|9614.24
|839.94
|775.34
|611.19
|126.86
|NRL
|2748.86
|232.30
|266.66
|219.63
|121.42
|MRPL
|14401.95
|1218.24
|1321.87
|1000.96
|132.06
|ONGC
|60.02
|5.10
|5.70
|6.74
|84.54
|Pvt/JVs
|111404.56
|8820.05
|9594.65
|8958.81
|107.10
|HMEL
|10528.86
|894.97
|990.40
|1033.73
|95.81
|RIL
|81492.18
|6374.66
|7048.66
|6374.66
|110.57
|NEL
|19383.52
|1550.42
|1555.59
|1550.42
|100.33
|Total Refinery
|256053.50
|21365.24
|22534.24
|20525.69
|109.79
|Fractionators
|3888.14
|266.71
|276.91
|365.98
|75.66
|TOTAL
|259941.64
|21631.96
|22811.15
|20891.67
|109.19
Note: 1. Target for the year 2022-23 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional
2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.
Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products:
-
- Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during April, 2022 was 22534.24 TMT which is 5.47% higher than the target for the month and 9.79% higher than the production during April, 2021.
-
- Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during April, 2022 was 276.91 TMT which is 3.82% higher than the target for the month but 24.34% higher than the production during April, 2021.