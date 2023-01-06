Month long Pan-India drive for facilitation of passengers by RPF

Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of security of Railway Property, passengers, passenger area and issues related therewith. To facilitate the passengers in hassle-free travel and to instill a sense of security among them, RPF launched a month long pan- India drive with focus on action against the menace of (i) unauthorized entry into coaches reserved for ladies & persons with disabilities (ii) nuisance, begging & extortion by eunuchs’ and (iii) seat cornering by unauthorized persons in general coaches.

During the drive, more than 5100 persons were arrested for travelling/entering in coaches reserved for ladies, more than 6300 persons were arrested for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities and legal action under the relevant provisions of Railway Act were taken against such offenders during which Rs. 6.71 Lakh & Rs. 8.68 Lakh respectively, were realized as fine.

Several complaints regarding nuisance in trains especially by some eunuchs and their misbehavior with passengers were frequently reported. Undertaking intensive effort during this drive, more than 1200 eunuchs involved in such activities were apprehended and legal action was taken against them. An amount of Rs. 1.28 Lakh was realized from them as fine under the provision of Railway Act.

Further, drives were conducted to check the menace of seat cornering in general coaches of long distance trains. 36 persons involved in towel spreading/seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them.

The field formations of RPF have been instructed to continue such drives with the same spirit in future too.