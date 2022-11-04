Month long Pan-India drive for execution of pending warrants by RPF from 01.10.2022 to 31.10.2022

New Delhi : Railway Protection Force (RPF) is entrusted with the responsibility of security of Railway property and several steps are being taken to ensure it. The cases of theft of Railway Property is registered and enquired by RPF under the provisions of RP (UP) Act followed by detection, recovery of stolen Railway Property and arrest/prosecution of criminals. The force also launches prosecution under Railways Act 1989. During enquiry and in course of trial, warrants of arrest are issued by trial courts against offenders/accused who evade arrest and production before the court. Delay in execution of warrants or arrest of named accused persons causes delay in disposal of cases, puts additional pressure on Judiciary & Law Enforcement Agency and adversely interferes with administration of justice. In order to ensure expeditious execution of warrants and production of the absconders/accused persons before the court of law, a month long Pan-India drive, focusing on execution of warrants, was conducted over the Indian Railways from 01.10.2022 to 31.10.2022

During the drive, 319 offenders involved in 289 cases, evading the process of law, were arrested and produced before the concerned courts. This included 52 offenders who were absconding since 10 to 15 yrs.

The field formations of RPF will continue execution of warrants with the same spirit in future too.