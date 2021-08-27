Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to be held in two session from September 1: Surya Narayan Patro

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly , an all party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro .

Besides , Surjya Narayan Patro said that all MLAs and Assembly staff will have RT-PCR test before the commencement of the session and assembly proceeding to be conducted five hours daily.

Similarly , it has been decided that the Assembly proceedings will be carried on in two sessions i.e. first half from 10 am-1pm then from 4pm -6pm respectively, said Patro.

Further , the state led BJP party has been allowed to bring 4 adjournment motions and Congress can bring 2 adjournment motion. While, LoP who is in hospital can attend session via VC, he added.