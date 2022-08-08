Monsoon Session, 2022 of Parliament which commenced on the 18th of July, adjourned sine die today

New Delhi : The Monsoon Session, 2022 of the Parliament which commenced on Monday, the 18th of July, 2022 has been adjourned sine die on Monday the 8th of August, 2022. The Session provided 16 sittings spread over a period of 22 days.

The Session, which was originally scheduled to have 18 sittings from 18th July to 12th August, was curtailed due to completion of essential Government Business and demand of members in view of two gazetted and the Parliamentary holidays ahead. During the Session 6 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. One Bill was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of the Parliament during the Session is 5. Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session are as under:

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the parent Act to provide for the establishment of Family Courts in the State of Himachal Pradesh with effect from the 15th February, 2019 and in the State of Nagaland with effect from the 12th September, 2008; and for insertion of a new section 3A to retrospectively validate all actions under the parent Act taken by the State Governments of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland..

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, inter alia, seeks to — (a) prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems; (b) empower the Central Government to— (i) freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing; (ii) prohibit making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022 provides for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 provides for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sport, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments thereunder and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, inter alia, to provide for the establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya as a body corporate..

5. Short Duration Discussions-

In the Lok Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 193 was held on price rise.

Further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard raised by Shri Gaurav Gogoi on the 31 st March, 2022 in Lok Sabha, was also taken up but again remained inconclusive.

In the Rajya Sabha, one Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176, was held on rising prices of essential items.

6. The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 48% and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 44%.

