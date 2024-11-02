Money from the 3rd Phase of the Subhadra Yojana to Reach Recipients by End of November stated Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Pravati Parida, the deputy chief minister of Odisha, declared on Saturday that by the end of November, the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana’s financial aid would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the recipients. All individuals who were previously excluded, including Anganwadi staff, will be covered in this phase.

Parida gave assurances that a fourth phase is also planned and that the administration hopes to assist almost 1.20 crore women beneficiaries by the end of December. This action is a component of the Odisha government’s major campaign to empower women, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced on September 17, 2024.

By ensuring that all previously excluded individuals will receive help in the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana, Parida has clarified the inclusion of Anganwadi personnel.

“The issue of 2.67 lakh women beneficiaries who were initially rejected for various reasons was addressed at a high-level committee meeting,” Parida told the media.

In accordance with the meeting’s resolution, all rejected applicants’ information will be re-verified by a three-member committee made up of the Tehsildar, the Block Development Officer (BDO), and the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWs). The goal of this stringent procedure is to ensure that no legitimate recipient gets overlooked. The aim of our government is to guarantee that all worthy recipients of the program receive assistance.