MoMSME Introduces New MSME Classification Criteria with Higher Thresholds to Expand Sector Scope

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) has taken several measures to enhance Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs which is as under:

New criteria for classification of MSMEs with higher threshold, based on Investment and Turnover to widen the ambit of the MSME sector. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs.200 Crores. “Udyam Registration” for MSMEs, for Ease of Doing Business, launched on 01.07.2020. Launch of Udyam Assist Platform, on 11.01.2023, for bringing Informal Micro Enterprises in the formal ambit. Inclusion of Retail and Wholesale traders as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021 for credit purpose. Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs. Launch of SAMADHAAN Portal for filing of grievances and monitoring of outstanding dues to the MSEs from the buyers of goods and services. Launch of an online Portal “Champions” in June, 2020 to cover many aspects of e-governance including redressing grievances and handholding of MSMEs.

Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 30th June 2022 and implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) over the five-year period 2022-23 to 2026-27. The scheme aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, promoting greening initiatives, scaling up guarantees to women-owned micro and small enterprises, aims at promote Centre-State collaboration by providing grants to States/UTs for preparation of Strategic Investment Plan (SIP). Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) is a roadmap developed by the respective State/UTs for development of the MSME sector in the State and RAMP provides grants to the States/UTs for implementing approved projects in the SIP. Since its launch, twenty-five States/UTs have submitted SIPs and have received grants under RAMP scheme. The status of SIP submission by the States/UTs is given in Annexure – I.