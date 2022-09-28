MoHUA to organize 2 Days’ Swachh Shehar Samvad & Tech Exhibition on 29th-30th September 2022

New Delhi : The Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, a fortnight of thematic events and activities from the 17th of September 2022 (Sewa Diwas) to 2nd October 2022(Swachhata Diwas) , has been announced by the MoHUA to celebrate eight years of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban. In this connection, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organizing a Swachh Shehar Samvad and Technology Exhibition on 29th -30th September 2022 under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2022, under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Samvad is expected to be attended by over 800 delegates including senior officials from States and Cities, sector partners, representatives from the industry, NGOs, academia etc. The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the Samvad and Tech Exhibition on the 29th of September 2022.

The programme is a capacity building initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 to equip States and Cities with an understanding of all recent developments in waste management. It will comprise high quality technical and administrative discussions specially curated around topics related to management of municipal solid waste and liquid waste to enable States and cities to deliberate on strategies, best practices, and challenges in their journey towards Garbage Free status. The Samvad will host speakers from around 16 States to share their experiences, learning and best practices. In addition, sector partners from the UNDP, GIZ India, USAID , IFC and experts from academic and research institutes like IIT Roorkee, BARC, CSE and TERI etc. will also share their expertise and insights .

The Tech exhibition showcasing best-in-class models in waste management from across the country will also be a part of the Samvad. Around 35 technology providers will demonstrate cutting edge technology in waste management. Working models will be on display on various aspects of solid waste management/sanitation such as IT and GIS based applications, used water management, packaging options and 3Rs(Reduce-Recycle-Reuse), processing of municipal solid waste, mobile and portable units, construction and demolition waste and remediation measures. There will also be thematic experiential exhibitions on mission initiatives inclusive of Garbage Free Cities, aspirational toilets, used water management etc.

The Minister of State, Shri Kaushal Kishore, will address the delegates in the valedictory session on 30th September, 2022. On this occasion, the winners of the Indian Swachhata League (ISL) inter-city cleanliness campaign competition launched on 17th September 2022 will be announced and felicitated.

The Samvad will be a prelude to the grand finale on 1st October 2022 when the much-awaited [email protected] Swachh Survekshan Awards will be announced . Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion and felicitate the top performing cities and states under various categories of the Swachh Survekshan Awards. It is envisaged that the awards will serve to further motivate the cities, who will then lead the way for other cities to follow and realize the collective vision of Garbage Free Cities.