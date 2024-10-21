MoHUA Actively Engages in Special Campaign 4.0 for Timely Disposal of Pending Matters

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is actively participating in the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0. by enhancing efficiency in addressing pending matters and promoting the upkeep and beautification of urban spaces. This initiative, organized in collaboration with its attached and subordinate offices, as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), is now in Implementation Phase i.e. from October 2 to October 31, 2024.

The SCDPM aims to systematically address and dispose of pending references across various categories, including Member of Parliament (MP) references, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) references, VIP and Cabinet references, State Government references, and CPGRAM matters, ensuring timely resolution.

This effort aligns with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister for a ‘Swachh Bharat’. MoHUA plays a crucial role in this cleanliness drive, given its responsibilities in construction, maintenance, and the upkeep of government offices and residential complexes, where the results of cleanliness and the reduction of pending issues are most visible.

This year, the campaign is focusing on field and outstation offices that are responsible for service delivery or have public interfaces. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is providing full support and assistance for this special drive. By prioritizing the disposal of pending matters and beautifying our surroundings, MoHUA aims to foster a healthier and more attractive environment for everyone.

The Ministry is involving all stakeholders to participate actively in this campaign, reinforcing our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and cleanliness in public service. So far, 8120 out of 21088 files have been reviewed, 3488 out of 3697 files have been weeded out, cleanliness drives have been conducted on 227 sites, Rs 2263879 revenue has been generated till date and 13437 sq feet space has been freed.