Bhubaneswar: Mohan Charan Majhi sworn-in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. After that Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath to the first BJP Chief Minister of the state along with the deputies.

Ministers:

4. Shri Suresh Pujari

5. Shri Rabi Narayan Naik

6. Shri Nityananda Gond

7. Shri Krushna Chandra Patra

8. Shri Prithiviraj Harichandan

9. Dr. Mukesh Mahaling

10. Shri Bibhuti Bhushan Jena

11. Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

12. Shri Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia

13. Shri Suryabanshi Suraj

14. Shri Pradeep Bala Samanta

15. Shri Gokulananda Mallik

16. Shri Sampad Chandra Swain

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik, who served as chief minister of Odisha for 24 years was also present on the stage.

Several high-profile BJP leaders including — Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were among the dignitaries also witnessed the grand ceremony .