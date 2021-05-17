Mohammed Aleem, the next generation Leader Inspires the Youth of Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Mohammed Aleem, the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress Vice-President who was born in Cuttack, Odisha is being praised for his Covid-19 relief efforts with his Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress team around the state. Aleem is setting a textbook of examples amongst the youth in the state with his selfless service 24×7 for the people in need.

Aleem is the son of Late Mohammed Fahim, who was the Chief Advisor of Late Janaki Ballab Patnaik, the then Chief Minister of Odisha. Aleem hails from a political and business background family. His uncle, Mohammed Moquim is a MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency in Odisha since 2019. For Aleem, his uncle has been his driving force and inspiration!

Aleem is a young entrepreneur who joined his family business at the age of 20 followed by politics at the age of 26. He is a MBA Graduate. For him, politics has been in his blood since he was born. It was during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Odisha that he got involved in Political work followed by joining Youth Congress in 2015. Within a span of 5years he got appointed as the State Vice President for his hard work and Dedication in 2020.

Aleem has always been in the limelight for his activities as a Youth Congress member however he started to emerge as a youth icon to the people of Odisha for his activities to serve the people in the state with his selfless service 24×7. Being the Trustee of Moquim Foundation Aleem was also seen serving the people in need in the past through various social activities that Moquim Foundation initiated. However in this crisis period Aleem has been ensuring proper treatment to the covid and non covid patients who came to him for support risking his own life! Aleem has also taken initiatives to ensure a smooth last journey for those who lost their dear ones in this crisis period. For Aleem serving the people is the ultimate duty of a political leader. He has been engaged in shifting patients from districts to hospitals, supporting them in every way possible. He came into the notice of the denizens when common people started to pour in their gratitude messages to Aleem for his selfess support in hours of crisis.

As part of the IYC initiative of Srinivas BV under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, the Youth Congress members across the country are working hard day and night to save lives and stand by the people in need. Even Aleem along with the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress President Dr. Smrutiranjan Lenka has left no stone unturned to follow the steps of his leaders and idols. Aleem has set up a special SOS control room of OPYC in Cuttack where he has assigned people to work for the society. The network responds to calls and online requests for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, blood requirement, supply of ration and other necessities.