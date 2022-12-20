MoFPI uses employment data published by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) through Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for registered manufacturing sectors including food processing sector : Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : There are 2 National Food Technology Institutes functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) – National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Haryana and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.
The details of professional courses offered by NIFTEMs is placed at Annexure-I.
Both the NIFTEMs have been playing important role in fulfilling human resource requirement of Food Processing sector. Every year, around 270 undergraduate B. Tech students, 126 M. Tech students & 30 MBA students are admitted to these Institutes. Apart from NIFTEMs, various other centrally funded, state run and private institutions/Universities offer courses to take care of manpower requirement in food technology and allied sector.
Keeping in view the functioning and importance to the sector, both the NIFTEMs have been accorded with Institute of National Importance (INI) status through NIFTEM Act, 2021. The Act envisages Council to coordinate the activities of the Institutes and facilitate the sharing of experiences, idea and concerns with a view to enhance the performance of the Institutes. There is also provision for Board of Governors, Senate and other such authorities has been made in the Act for oversight on the functioning of these Institutes.
MoFPI uses employment data published by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) through Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for registered manufacturing sectors including food processing sector and no specific sectoral employment target is set by MoFPI. The State wise and year wise number of persons engaged in registered food processing factories/units since 2016-17 are placed at Annexure-II.
ANNEXURE-I
List of Courses offered by National Institutes of Food Technology
Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEMs)
NIFTEM – KUNDLI
- B. Tech ( Food Technology Management)
- M. Tech in Food Processing Engineering and Management (FPEM)
- M. Tech in Food Technology and Management (FTM)
- M. Tech in Food Safety and Quality Management (FSQM)
- M. Tech in Food Supply Chain Management (FSCM)
- M. Tech in Food Plant Operation and Management (FPOM)
- Ph. D in Food Engineering (FE)
- Ph. D. in Food Science and Technology (FST)
- Ph. D in Basic and Applied Science (BAS)
- Ph. D in Agriculture and Environment Science (AES)
- Ph. D in Food Business Management & Entrepreneurship Development (FBM &
ED)
- Masters in Business Administration (MBA)
NIFTEM – Thanjavur
- B. Tech (Food Technology)
- M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Process Engineering
- M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Process Technology
- M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Safety and Quality Assurance
- Ph. D (Food Technology) Food Process Technology
- Ph. D (Food Technology) Food Process Engineering
ANNEXURE-II
Number of Persons engaged in Registered Food Processing factories/Units as per Annual Survey of Industries Data
|S. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|1
|A & N Islands
|140
|68
|108
|124
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|154227
|168404
|181016
|184063
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1214
|999
|949
|1059
|4
|Assam
|92064
|88415
|93739
|101458
|5
|Bihar
|22564
|24258
|35380
|29928
|6
|Chandigarh
|939
|690
|745
|1453
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|29060
|26837
|32919
|35479
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|295
|336
|290
|321
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1987
|1773
|1918
|1556
|10
|Delhi
|15590
|13400
|14326
|13287
|11
|Goa
|7307
|6795
|8438
|7372
|12
|Gujarat
|119403
|122015
|132589
|127313
|13
|Harayana
|66304
|68637
|90131
|80589
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|16839
|12949
|11630
|12213
|15
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7543
|9910
|8822
|8350
|16
|Jharkhand
|6820
|7670
|7511
|8103
|17
|Karnataka
|139954
|137854
|144604
|153510
|18
|Kerala
|97541
|101668
|107494
|99251
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|58317
|57688
|62654
|69942
|20
|Maharasthra
|223624
|238477
|240389
|252555
|21
|Manipur
|634
|727
|706
|678
|22
|Meghalaya
|807
|1242
|1133
|926
|23
|Mizoram
|NA
|NA
|NA
|231
|24
|Nagaland
|286
|274
|308
|264
|25
|Odisha
|31714
|34073
|38731
|36505
|26
|Puducherry
|3445
|3510
|3208
|3196
|27
|Punjab
|128578
|149319
|141275
|124344
|28
|Rajasthan
|40555
|42838
|43632
|45989
|29
|Sikkim
|1963
|2008
|2114
|2141
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|216886
|226675
|197080
|206923
|31
|Telangana
|62919
|68669
|77176
|88996
|32
|Tripura
|2524
|2509
|2400
|2737
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|175589
|171058
|178696
|183572
|34
|Uttarakhand
|27794
|31822
|29522
|28391
|35
|West Bengal
|98390
|109862
|113612
|119206
This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.