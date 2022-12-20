MoFPI uses employment data published by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) through Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for registered manufacturing sectors including food processing sector : Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : There are 2 National Food Technology Institutes functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) – National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Haryana and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The details of professional courses offered by NIFTEMs is placed at Annexure-I.

Both the NIFTEMs have been playing important role in fulfilling human resource requirement of Food Processing sector. Every year, around 270 undergraduate B. Tech students, 126 M. Tech students & 30 MBA students are admitted to these Institutes. Apart from NIFTEMs, various other centrally funded, state run and private institutions/Universities offer courses to take care of manpower requirement in food technology and allied sector.

Keeping in view the functioning and importance to the sector, both the NIFTEMs have been accorded with Institute of National Importance (INI) status through NIFTEM Act, 2021. The Act envisages Council to coordinate the activities of the Institutes and facilitate the sharing of experiences, idea and concerns with a view to enhance the performance of the Institutes. There is also provision for Board of Governors, Senate and other such authorities has been made in the Act for oversight on the functioning of these Institutes.

MoFPI uses employment data published by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) through Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for registered manufacturing sectors including food processing sector and no specific sectoral employment target is set by MoFPI. The State wise and year wise number of persons engaged in registered food processing factories/units since 2016-17 are placed at Annexure-II.

ANNEXURE-I

List of Courses offered by National Institutes of Food Technology

Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEMs)

NIFTEM – KUNDLI

B. Tech ( Food Technology Management) M. Tech in Food Processing Engineering and Management (FPEM) M. Tech in Food Technology and Management (FTM) M. Tech in Food Safety and Quality Management (FSQM) M. Tech in Food Supply Chain Management (FSCM) M. Tech in Food Plant Operation and Management (FPOM) Ph. D in Food Engineering (FE) Ph. D. in Food Science and Technology (FST) Ph. D in Basic and Applied Science (BAS) Ph. D in Agriculture and Environment Science (AES) Ph. D in Food Business Management & Entrepreneurship Development (FBM &

ED)

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

NIFTEM – Thanjavur

B. Tech (Food Technology) M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Process Engineering M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Process Technology M. Tech (Food Technology) Food Safety and Quality Assurance Ph. D (Food Technology) Food Process Technology Ph. D (Food Technology) Food Process Engineering

ANNEXURE-II

Number of Persons engaged in Registered Food Processing factories/Units as per Annual Survey of Industries Data

S. No. Name of the State/UT 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 1 A & N Islands 140 68 108 124 2 Andhra Pradesh 154227 168404 181016 184063 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1214 999 949 1059 4 Assam 92064 88415 93739 101458 5 Bihar 22564 24258 35380 29928 6 Chandigarh 939 690 745 1453 7 Chhattisgarh 29060 26837 32919 35479 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 295 336 290 321 9 Daman & Diu 1987 1773 1918 1556 10 Delhi 15590 13400 14326 13287 11 Goa 7307 6795 8438 7372 12 Gujarat 119403 122015 132589 127313 13 Harayana 66304 68637 90131 80589 14 Himachal Pradesh 16839 12949 11630 12213 15 Jammu and Kashmir 7543 9910 8822 8350 16 Jharkhand 6820 7670 7511 8103 17 Karnataka 139954 137854 144604 153510 18 Kerala 97541 101668 107494 99251 19 Madhya Pradesh 58317 57688 62654 69942 20 Maharasthra 223624 238477 240389 252555 21 Manipur 634 727 706 678 22 Meghalaya 807 1242 1133 926 23 Mizoram NA NA NA 231 24 Nagaland 286 274 308 264 25 Odisha 31714 34073 38731 36505 26 Puducherry 3445 3510 3208 3196 27 Punjab 128578 149319 141275 124344 28 Rajasthan 40555 42838 43632 45989 29 Sikkim 1963 2008 2114 2141 30 Tamil Nadu 216886 226675 197080 206923 31 Telangana 62919 68669 77176 88996 32 Tripura 2524 2509 2400 2737 33 Uttar Pradesh 175589 171058 178696 183572 34 Uttarakhand 27794 31822 29522 28391 35 West Bengal 98390 109862 113612 119206

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.