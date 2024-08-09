MoFPI invites EOI/ proposals for setting up multiproduct Food Irradiation units

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospective entrepreneurs for setting up of multiproduct food irradiation units under Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure (Cold Chain scheme), a component of Central Sector Umbrella Scheme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) with support from the Ministry, as was announced in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25. Financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid/ subsidy will be provided to the eligible projects under the demand driven Cold Chain scheme.

The entities are required to submit their proposals online only at https://www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in/ with relevant details (under appropriate headings) under “PRADHAN MANTRI KISAN SAMPADA YOJANA”. All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted on or before the due date as per the scheme guidelines titled “Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure – setting up of food irradiation units” dated 06th August 2024 available at https://www.mofpi.gov.in.

The last date for submission of EoI/ proposals is 21st September 2024.