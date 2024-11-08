MoEFCC Launches Special Campaign 4.0 to Promote Swachhata and Address Pending Issues in Government Offices

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has achieved 100 % disposal of Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals, reviewed more than 28,000 physical files and more than 18,000 sq. ft of office space freed under Special Campaign 4.0.

The Special Campaign 4.0 in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) commenced with the commitment to build upon the objectives and achievements of the previous Special Campaigns and to achieve the key objectives of Special Campaign 4.0. The focus of the Special Campaign this year were field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery in addition to the Ministries and their attached/subordinate offices/ autonomous organisations etc.

During the preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 4.0, from 16th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024, the Ministry collected information in respect of designated 11 parameters viz. (i) identification of cleanliness Campaign Sites, (ii) pending references from MPs, (iii) pending Parliamentary Assurances, (iv) pending IMC References (Cabinet proposals), (v) pending State Government References, (vi) pending Public Grievances, (vii) pending PMO References, (viii) Public Grievance Appeals, (ix) Easing of Rules/Processes, (x) Record Management (physical files as well as E-Files), and (xi) scrap and redundant items for disposal, which became targets for the implementation phase. At the behest of DARPG one of the best practices identified was implementation of e-office in all the offices under the Ministry.

The implementation phase commenced on 2nd October, 2024. The Special Campaign 4.0 was implemented at the 132 identified Campaign Sites including Subordinate offices, Autonomous Bodies etc. inluding Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India, Forest Survey of India, National Zoological Park, G. B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, National Museum of Natural History, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, NGT, Central Pollution Control Board amongst others.

The key achievements of the Ministry during Special Campaign 4.0.

The 132 campaign sites disposed of scrap including wooden and metallic waste items, old vehicles, waste cardboards, packaging material etc. Items of e-waste included old unserviceable computers, keyboards, mouse, printers, scanners, cartridges etc. More than 18,000 sq. ft of office space has been created and a revenue of more than Rs.37 Lakhs has been generated by the Ministry and its Subordinate offices, Autonomous Bodies etc.

During the campaign period, the Ministry has achieved its identified target on State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals.

An extensive Records Management drive was undertaken and the planned target of Record Management has been fully achieved. A total of 28,221 physical files and 3,873 e-Files were reviewed, out of which 18,027 physical files were weeded out and 1,623 e-files closed.

Implementation of e-office, one of the identified Best Practices in Special Campaign 4.0 has been fully implemented in Ministry’s Subordinate offices, Autonomous Bodies etc.

Cleanliness drives have been conducted at all the 132 identified Cleanliness Campaign sites, including the Ministry’s Office at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi and its Subordinate offices, Autonomous Bodies etc.

The activities undertaken during the Special Campaign 4.0 were presented through social media. Ministry and its Field Organisations collectively executed 184 tweets and 30 retweets on Special Campaign 4.0.