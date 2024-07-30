MoD’s Divyangjan expedition from Kanchenjunga National Park to Mt. Kilimanjaro flagged off from New Delhi

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, is undertaking a Divyangjan expedition from Kanchenjunga National Park to Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent during 02 – 20 August 2024. The expedition has been flagged off by Smt. Dipti Mohil Chawia, Additional Secretary, MoD in New Delhi on 30 July 2024.

The expedition team includes Shri Uday Kumar, a Divyangjan with 91% above-knee amputee, Air Warrior and Principal, HMI Gp Capt Jai Kishan, Capt Shruti S. Chanaveeragoudra, Sub Mahendra Kumar Yadav, Shri Pawel Sharma and Ms. Sulaxchana Tamang. Shri Uday Kumar has alredy climbed Mt. Rthenock (16,500ft) in the Kanchenjunga National Park, West Sikkim, setting an inspiring precedent for the upcoming challenges.

To commemorate 78th Independence Day, a 7,800-square foot national flag will be displayed during the expedition showcasing India’s pride and unity. The expedition team will create history as the first Divyangjan Expedition to hoist the largest Indian flag atop the Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. This expedition is a testament to the strength, determination and unity of the Indian people. It aims to inspire the youth, Divyangjan and underprivileged people to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting they may seem.