Modi-Xi Meeting to Address Trade Deficit and Border Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. This marks their first formal interaction in five years, following an agreement to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that discussions will focus on recent agreements and trade issues, as India currently faces a significant trade deficit with China.

Their last informal meeting was in October 2019 in Mahabalipuram. The upcoming meeting is crucial for addressing ongoing border tensions and is expected to yield concrete outcomes on trade and border management.