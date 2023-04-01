Modi symbolises grass root level democracy which is liberated from any dynasty politics as he himself has risen from the grassroots: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today urged the PRI representatives to carry the Prime Minister Modi’s welfare schemes to the last mile.

Presiding over a meeting of Panchayati Raj Institution representatives from Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Jitendra Singh said that they can be the most important messengers of Prime Minister Modi’s people centric initiatives and programmes as they are directly in touch with the grassroot people. He said panchayats are continuously being empowered under Modi.

The Minister further pointed out that the PRIs being elected representatives, know who are the most needy among the lowest strata of the society and can ensure that the benefits reach them without any vote bank consideration. Dr Jitendra Singh quoted Modi as saying, “The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 percent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it”.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that Modi symbolises grassroot level democracy which is liberated from any dynasty politics as he himself has risen from the grassroots. He has always insisted on the strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and decentralising powers with the efficient utilisation of the central funds by discretion of the PRI representatives.

The Minister further added that the Prime Minister’s faith in Panchayati Raj Institutions and grassroot level democracy is evident from the fact that after 70 years, it was due to his intervention that for the first time, Jammu and Kashmir district development council (DDC) elections were held.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for time-bound completion of development programmes and underlined the need for adoption of newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, when Modi took over in May, 2014, almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. He said, with ‘Sabka Prayas’, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation during the last 8 years. There is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of the PRI representatives for strengthening grass root level democracy and making people aware about the benefits of the Government’s welfare schemes. He said to PRIs that they should always keep in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maximising the reach and utilisation of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out. He said, the Modi Government has reiterated on many occasions that there would be no shortage of funds for any of the central schemes.