Modi Government has approved proposal for continuation of seven existing sub-schemes under Umbrella Scheme “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates” for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26

New Delhi :The Modi Government has approved the proposal for continuation of the seven existing sub schemes under the Umbrella Scheme “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates” for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs.1,452 crore. The approval will ensure that assistance under the Umbrella Scheme, continues to reach beneficiaries through the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah

The scheme enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

The Government, at different points of time had started different schemes. These seven schemes provide assistance for –

Relief and Rehabilitation of displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb,

Relief assistance to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees,

Relief assistance to Brus lodged in relief camps in Tripura,

Enhanced relief to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims,

Financial Assistance and other facilities to the families of affected civilian victims of terrorist violence including militancy, insurgency, communal/ Left Wing Extremism violence and cross border firing and victims of mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory,

Grants-in-aid to Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC),

The Government is also providing Grants-in-Aid to Government of West Bengal for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India, situated in Cooch Behar District and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh.