New Delhi : Details of public sector steel plants in the country are given below:-

S.No. Name of the steel plant/ unit Location State 1 Bhilai Steel Plant, SAIL Bhilai Chhattisgarh 2 Durgapur Steel Plant, SAIL Durgapur West Bengal 3 Rourkela Steel Plant, SAIL Rourkela Odisha 4 Bokaro Steel Plant, SAIL Bokaro Jharkhand 5 IISCO Steel Plant, SAIL Burnpur West Bengal 6 Alloy Steels Plant, SAIL Durgapur West Bengal 7 Salem Steel Plant, SAIL Salem Tamil Nadu 8 Visveswaraya Iron and Steel Ltd., SAIL Bhadravathi Karnataka 9 Vizag Steel Plant, RINL Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh

Steel, being a deregulated sector, the decisions regarding modernization and expansion of the various steel plants in the country are taken by the individual public steel companies based on commercial considerations and market dynamics.

Modernisation is a continuous process, last phase of modernization and expansion of the steel plants for Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was taken up during 2006-07 to 2018-19.This lead to enhance ing the capacity of crude steel production from 15.8 million ton per annum (MTPA) to 26.9 MTPA. This includes steel plants of SAIL at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Rourkela (Odisha), Durgapur (West Bengal), Burnpur (West Bengal) and of RINL at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). Further, in accordance with the target of 300 MTPA steel production capacity of National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, modernization & expansion plan to enhance the capacity of crude steel production of SAIL from existing 20.63 MTPA to 35.8 MTPA tentatively by 2030 has been formulated.

The present annual crude steel capacity of the country is 154.27 MT and is envisaged to reach 300 MT according to target of NSP by 2030-31. Towards this, Ministry of Steel facilitates through policy support and guidance to steel producers. The action taken includes the following:-

Notification of Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) Policy for promoting procurement of Made in India steel. Notification of Steel Scrap Recycling Policy to enhance the availability of domestically generated scrap. Issuance of Steel Quality Control Order to stop manufacturing and import of non-standardized steel. Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) for advanced registration of steel imports. Notification of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of Rs. 6,322 Crore to promote the manufacturing of specialty steel within the country for domestic use and export by attracting Capital investments.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.