Modern Safeguards in Anaesthesia Has Reduced Post-Surgery Complications, Says KIMS Doctor

Bhubaneswar : The evolution of anaesthesia over thousands of years has brought with it both advancements and myths that often cloud patients’ understanding of the process.

As the World observed the Anaesthesia Day on October 16, Dr Amrita Panda, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at KIMS, emphasized the advancement in this field and modern safeguards to ensure patient safety and a swift recovery.

Historically, the medical principle “primum non nocere” or “first do not harm,” as outlined in the Hippocratic Oath over 2000 years ago, remains at the core of anaesthesiology. Dr Panda pointed out that while healthcare can be complex and susceptible to human error, today’s anaesthesiologists are equipped with advanced technology to mitigate these risks.

“Modern monitoring equipment acts as ‘unsleeping eyes,’ allowing us to identify potential issues such as hypoxia early on,” she explained. These sophisticated monitors track vital signs continuously, ensuring that any abnormalities are addressed promptly. The international standards for anaesthesia safety, developed by the International Task Force on Anaesthesia Safety, guide practitioners in monitoring oxygenation, ventilation, circulation, and body temperature.

With the advent of new anaesthesia machines and drugs, recovery times have significantly improved. “The introduction of short-acting opioids and advanced inhalation agents means patients experience less drowsiness and postoperative nausea,” she added. Moreover, monitoring the depth of anaesthesia has become crucial in preventing intraoperative awareness.

Dr Panda also addressed the common myths surrounding anaesthesia, such as the belief that it is universally dangerous or leads to long-term memory loss, loss of consciousness, lethal and that one can awake amid surgery. “These notions are outdated. Today, we utilize ultrasound-guided regional anaesthesia, which has transformed the field and offers safe alternatives to general anaesthesia,” she stated.

At KIMS, the Postgraduate Department of Anaesthesiology is well-equipped with the latest technology and protocols to ensure patient safety during surgery. “Drug doses are tailored to individual patients, and our Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU) provides monitored care, allowing for safe and effective recovery,” Dr Panda explained.

The team at KIMS, comprising doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff, is committed to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care. Dr Panda concludes, “We are dedicated to ensuring a safe and swift recovery for all our patients, dispelling myths and focusing on evidence-based practices.”