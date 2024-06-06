Model code of conduct officially lifted, says Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced that the model code of conduct, which was enforced on March 16 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election, is no longer in effect. This decision comes after the results of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as some assembly bypolls, have been officially declared.

In a statement addressed to the Union Cabinet Secretary and the chief secretaries of all states, the Election Commission stated, “model code of conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect”. This communication signifies that the restrictions and guidelines imposed by the model code of conduct during the election period have now been lifted, allowing the government and political parties to resume their normal activities.