MoD & NSE ink MoU to facilitate capital market access to MSMEs

Ministry of Defence and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), on July 29, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate capital market access to the MSMEs. The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production (DDP) and Managing Director, NSE in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. The MoU intends to facilitate MSMEs in the defence sector to raise productive capital for their growth plan in an efficient and transparent manner through NSE platform ‘NSE Emerge’. The platform offers new and viable options for raising equity capital from diversified set of investors.

The MoU will be in force for a period of five years, during which, DDP and NSE would conduct an extensive awareness drive through seminars, MSME camps, knowledge sessions, road shows & workshops to guide corporates engaged with the Ministry of Defence for fund raising on NSE Emerge platform. NSE will also assist MSMEs in connecting with intermediaries like merchant bankers, registrar, transfer agent, depositories etc and guide them regarding the capital markets, capital raising mechanism and regulatory compliance and requirement. This MoU will help MSMEs and emerging companies in defence sector to scale-up their business operations, explore new markets and fund their R&D activities.