MoBus service to Puri & Konark from World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will commence much-awaited MoBus service to Puri & Konark on World Tourism Day, September 27, Sunday. While Route no. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to the abode of Lord Jagannath, Route no.70 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station to the Sun Temple town.

“This is one of the major culture and tourist corridors in the state and Mo Bus would link local citizens and tourists alike to the popular tourist destinations. In the present scenario, to begin with two Non-AC buses will ply on both routes four times in a day. We will add more number of buses and increase frequency over a period of time. On the inauguration day only one bus will ply on both routes. Regular service will start Monday onwards,” said Mr. Arun Bothra, Managing Director, CRUT.

TIMING Route 50 BBSR-PURI 06.30,07.20,17.50,18.50 PURI-BBSR 08.20,09.10,20.00,21.00 Route 70 BBSR-KONARK 06.40,07.40,17.40,18.40 KONARK-BBSR 08.30,09.30,19.40,20.40

Mr. Bothra informed that maximum fare for Route no. 50 will be Rs. 70 and for Route no. 70, maximum fare will be Rs. 60. “Passengers are requested to tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction. QR code payment option will be available on these routes.”

He further reiterated that wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers. It may be noted that cleaning and disinfection of buses are being done on daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses.

Route no. 50 stops include Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen), State Museum, Ravi Talkies Square, Dhauli Square, Uttara Square, Pipili Bypass, Maltipatpur and Puri Bus Stand. Route no. 70 will also connect major bus stops enroute.

Related

comments