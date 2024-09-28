Mobile Public Health Care Unit Brings Healthcare to the Doorsteps in Baliapal

Baliapal, September 27, 2024: Reiterating commitment for quality healthcare services for the communities, Subarnarekha Port in association with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) is leaving no stone unturned in providing access to free and quality healthcare to the people of the region. The Foundation’s Mobile Public Health Unit (mPHU) is reaching at the remotest areas of the coastal region with essential medical services.

Equipped with medical supplies and staffed by a dedicated healthcare team, the mPHU serves as a lifeline for residents, bringing vital medical services directly to their doorsteps.

The mPHU currently operates across nine Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the Baliapal block, impacting over 17,000 individuals. Each unit is staffed by a medical officer, nurse, pharmacist, and laboratory technician, offering diagnostics, consultations and essential medications—all at no cost.

Akhaya Kumar Das, a local resident, expresses the significance of the service: “Every Thursday, the mobile healthcare van reaches our village and stays for three to four hours. It serves people from several nearby villages, addressing everything from common ailments to chronic conditions. For issues beyond our scope, referrals to IDCO hospitals are provided.”

For many, like Neelakantha Nayak from Navara village of Baliapal block, the mPHU has been transformative. “During my visit, I discovered I had low haemoglobin levels. Thanks to the team’s timely intervention, my health has improved significantly,” he shares. Each Thursday, the mPHU attracts over 80 patients seeking free consultations and diagnoses, providing relief to those, especially the elderly, who struggle to travel long distances for healthcare.

Kanchan Mala Dey from Navara village also emphasizes the mPHU’s impact: “The quality of care and the personal attention we receive from the mPHU doctors is unmatched. They make us feel heard and cared for, which is truly invaluable.”

In addition to medical services, the mPHU plays a vital role in educating communities about hygiene, sanitation, and disease prevention, empowering residents to lead healthier lives.

As the mPHU continues its journey across Baliapala, it embodies a commitment to better health and accessible medical care for all, fostering a brighter future for the villages it serves.