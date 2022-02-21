Mobile Health Dispensary by TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd benefits over 10,000 villagers in 94 Gram Panchayats

Bhubaneswar: The first Mobile Health Dispensary (MHD), launched by TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd, has already benefitted more than 10,000 remote villagers across 94 Gram Panchayats in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, within the first four months of its roll out.

The MHD has been instrumental in bringing positive impact amongst villagers. Earlier, people had to travel 15-20 kms to receive basic healthcare facilities. However, with MHD they get free healthcare consultation right at their doorstep. Basic medical issues such as diabetes, cold, cough, anemia, etc which were not been diagnosed till a late stage, are now identified early and suitable preventive measures are suggested to the villagers.

Remote villages such as Putipal, Ekulu, Kota, and Sikulu villages of Kantol Gram Panchayat as well as Kankadahad Block which is 70 km from the Dhenkanal District have already been added upon the request of the Labour Commissioner. These villages are home to vulnerable tribal communities, which do not have basic infrastructure facilities such as roads and transportation. The positive impact created by MHD has been well appreciated by Labour Commissioner and Dhenkanal District Administration.

“I appreciate the efforts of TPCODL’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing for acting promptly and accepting the request of the District Labour Officer. I would like to thank the Collector of Dhenkanal who extended the service of Mobile Health Dispensary to e Putiapal village, which is at the remote border and is adopted by the Hon’ble District Magistrate of Dhenkanal. Looking forward to many such CSR initiatives from TPCODL,” said Mr S. N. Acharya District Labour Officer – Dhenkanal.

The Mobile Health Dispensary is functional six days a week and is equipped with an MBBS doctor, pharmacist, and nurse. It provides healthcare consultation, medicines and hygiene awareness to its patients. The schedule of health care consultation is shared with the help of Self Help Groups (SHG), Asha/Anganwadi members, and local divisional members in the identified areas. Apart from the diagnosis and providing free medicines, they advise patients to visit the district hospital or the Community Health Center, in case they are detected with any other symptoms that require additional care and treatment. In addition to this, MHD has been pivotal in increasing the health and hygiene awareness in rural areas such as the importance of clean drinking water, surrounding cleanliness, etc.

Following success of the MHD in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, TPCODL have inaugurated the second MHD last month for the benefit of rural communities of Cuttack district.

“We are committed to take free medical services to the doorsteps of the underprivileged sections of local communities in the State who live in remote areas with little or no access to basic medical facilities. By ensuring better and easier access to good healthcare in rural areas, Mobile Health Dispensary has been instrumental in driving our intent over the past four months. We will come up with more such initiatives in the future to strengthen our support and build a healthy community in the State,” said M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL.