Mobil signs Hrithik Roshan as new brand ambassador

Mumbai: Mobil , a global leader in lubrication technology innovation, today announced Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador. Well-known for his confidence and unrivalled energy, Hrithik emerged as the obvious choice to highlight Mobil’s brand values of driving human progress, building confidence, and enabling customers to unlock their true potential.

Announcing the partnership, Vipin Rana, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with Hrithik Roshanfor our Mobil lubricants in India. We believe his personality will resonate wellwith trade partners and consumers tofeel confident about what Mobil can deliver to serve India’s lubrication needs”.

Commenting on the brand association, actor Hrithik Roshan said,“I am really looking forward to partnering with Mobil and its trusted brand name that is recognized world over. I strongly believe that confidence is the real driving force of champions to make a difference to people’s lives and the community, and this is what the Mobil brand is all about”.

Mobil had earlier partnered with Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ which reiterated on the message that prioritizing one’s wellness by making the right choices was important.”

For more than a century, Mobil has been serving the world’s lubrication needs as a technology leader and trusted partner. Mobil products are engineered to help consumers get outstanding engine performance and protection for their cars, trucks, and motorcycles. For businesses, Mobil has helped customers around the world – and in every industry – to reduce costs, improve productivity and enhance equipment efficiency.