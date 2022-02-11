Mo school campaign has revolutionized the state of education in Odisha : Sushmita Bagchi

Bhubaneswar: Mo school campaign has revolutionized the state of education. “The campaign will be expanded in the coming days,” said Sushmita Bagchi, chairperson of the 7th Steering Committee meeting of the Mo School Campaign.

Government and government-funded teachers and students are being digitized, said Chief Secretary @SMEOdisha Sethi. Multiple programs have been launched in collaboration with various national and international organizations.

In addition to reading, children need their help in technology, sports and transformation. Mr Sethi also called for more emphasis on the overall development of schools and students in tribal areas.