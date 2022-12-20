MNRE undertakes significant programmes to boost participation of women in energy sector

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been supporting capacity building programmes for skill development in the area of renewable energy including solar energy (Suryamitra), wind energy (Vayumitra), and small hydro power (Jalurjamitra). The Suryamitra skill development programme is being implemented since financial year 2015-16, wherein 2251 women candidates were trained since inception of the programme till November 2022, out of which 836 candidates have been reported to be employed.

The Vayumitra and Jalurjamitra skill development programmes have been launched recently, where both men and women are eligible.

Ministry had also supported six months training programme specifically for semi-literate women of rural areas on assembly, installation, operation and maintenance of solar lanterns, lamps, etc.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.