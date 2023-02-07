MNRE provides subsidy to setup solar power plants for housing and agriculture sector under Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II and PM-KUSUM Scheme

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is providing subsidy for setting up solar power plants for housing and agriculture sector under Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II and Pradhan Mantri Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme respectively. Both the schemes were launched in March 2019. More than 88732 farmers were benefitted and an amount of Rs. 562.47 Crore was released during last two years under the PM- KUSUM scheme. Similarly, around 2.8 lakh residential consumers were benefitted and an amount of Rs. 1280.3 Crore was released during last two years under Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.