MNRE Outlines Criteria for Setting Up Solar Power Generation Plants

Any individual, including from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, is eligible for financial support for establishing rooftop solar (RTS) power project under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Any farmer, including from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, is eligible for financial support for installing standalone solar agricultural pumps and solarization of grid connected agricultural pumps under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM) scheme.

In addition, MNRE is implementing the New Solar Power Scheme (for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Habitations/Villages) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) to electrify un-electrified PVTG households, identified by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, by providing off-grid solar systems where grid electricity is unavailable and not techno-economically feasible.

The criteria and details of incentives available to individuals, including from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under solar schemes of MNRE are given at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE- I

CRITERIA AND DETAILS OF INCENTIVES AVAILABLE TO INDIVIDUALS UNDER SOLAR SCHEMES OF MNRE

1) PM – Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Criteria:

Any consumer tagged to a particular residential power connection of the local DISCOM, is eligible to take benefit under the scheme and can install RTS system on a roof/terrace/balcony or on top of elevated structures.

Incentive:

The details of the CFA pattern under this component are as follows:

Sr. No. Type of Residential Segment CFA CFA (Special Category) 1 Residential Sector (first 2 kWp of RTS capacity or part thereof) Rs 30,000/kWp Rs 33,000/kWp 2 Residential Sector (with additional RTS capacity of 1 kWp or part thereof) Rs 18,000/kWp Rs 19,800/kWp 3 Residential Sector (additional RTS capacity beyond 3 kWp) No additional CFA No additional CFA 4 Group Housing Societies/ Residential Welfare Associations (GHS/RWA) etc, for common facilities including EV charging up to 500 kWp (@3 kWp per house) Rs 18,000/kWp Rs 19,800/kWp

2) PM-KUSUM scheme

Component A: Setting up of 10,000 MW of Decentralized Ground/Stilt Mounted Solar Power Plants

Criteria:

The farmer should have his own land, preferably within the 5 km radius of Distributed Sub Station.

Incentive:

Procurement Based Incentive (PBI) to the DISCOMs @ 40 paise/kWh or Rs.6.60 lakhs/MW/year, whichever is lower, for buying solar power under this scheme. The PBI is given to the DISCOMs for a period of five years from the Commercial Operation Date of the plant. Therefore, the total PBI payable to DISCOMs is up to Rs. 33 Lakh per MW.

Component B: Installation of 14.00 Lakh Stand-alone Solar Pumps

Criteria:

Standalone solar pump should be installed for irrigation purpose.

The land where farmer want to install solar pumps should not have a grid connected agriculture pump.

Installation of new standalone solar pump is not allowed in Dark Zone area. However existing standalone diesel pumps, can be converted into standalone solar pumps in these areas provided they use micro irrigation techniques to save water.

The size of pump would be selected on the basis of water table in the area, land covered and quantity of water required for irrigation.

Incentive:

CFA of 30% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the stand-alone solar agriculture pump is provided. However, in North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and A&N Islands, CFA of 50% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the stand-alone solar pump is provided. Component B can also be implemented without State share of 30%. The Central Financial Assistance will continue to remain 30% and rest 70% will be borne by the farmer.

Component C: Solarisation of 35 Lakh Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps including through feeder level solarisation

Criteria:

Individual Pump Solarization (IPS):

The beneficiary should have grid connected agriculture pumps for irrigation

In case of dark zones/black zones only existing grid connected pumps will be solarized, provided they use micro irrigation techniques to save water.

Solar PV capacity up to two times of pump capacity in kW is allowed, so that the farmer will be able to use the generated solar power to meet the irrigation needs and get additional income by selling surplus solar power to DISCOMs.

(b) Feeder Level Solarization (FLS):

States are supported for solarization of agricultural feeder or mixed feeders.

Beneficiary can lease their land for installation of solar power plant to get lease rent.

Incentive presently eligible as per the Scheme

(a) Individual Pump Solarization (IPS):

CFA of 30% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the solar PV component will be provided. However, in North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and A&N Islands, CFA of 50% of the benchmark cost or the tender cost, whichever is lower, of the solar PV component is provided. Component C (IPS) can also be implemented without State share of 30%. The Central Financial Assistance will continue to remain 30% and rest 70% will be borne by the farmer.