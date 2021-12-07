MNRE issues advisory for the General Public on PM Kusum Scheme

New Delhi : Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM-KUSUM Scheme, under which subsidy is given for setting up of standalone solar pumpsand for the solarization of agricultural pumps. This scheme is being implemented by the designated departments of the state governments. The beneficiary farmer has to deposit their share to the designated state government department. The details of these departments are available on MNRE website www.mnre.gov.in.

After the launch of the scheme, it was observed that some unauthorised websites have claimed to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM scheme. Such websites are cheating the general public and collecting money & information from them through these fake registration portals. In order to avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE has earlier issued public notices dated 18.03.2019, 03.06.2020, 10.07.2020, 25.10.2020 and 10.01.2021 in which it was advised not to deposit the registration fee on any such websites and also be cautious from sharing any information on such websites.

On getting information about such websites, action is taken by MNRE. Recently it has been noticed that some new websites (including https://www.kisankusumyojana-reg.org/ and http://kusumyojanaonline.com/ )are claiming to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM scheme.In addition, WhatsApp and other means are also being used to mislead potential beneficiaries and asking money from them. Therefore, all potential beneficiaries and general public are again advised to avoid depositing money or information on such fraudulent websites. It is also suggested not to click on any unverified or suspicious link which claims to be registration portal under PM-KUSUM scheme.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the scheme and implementation process is available on MNRE website http://www.mnre.gov.inand toll free number 1800-180-3333.