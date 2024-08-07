MNRE Develops Guidelines for Small Hydro Projects with IIT Roorkee’s Expertise

The steps taken by this Ministry to properly set up Small Hydro Power projects (up to 25MW) are given below:

Assessment of Small Hydro Power potential was carried out by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee in 2016. As per the report, the estimated potential of Small Hydro Power is 21133 MW from 7133 potential sites. This potential has been assessed for Run-of-River, Canal based and Dam-toe projects.

Setting up of Small Hydro Power projects depend on water discharge and head available at particular location and are site specific. Hence, this Ministry has also developed 27 nos. of Standards/Guidelines/Manuals during 2013-14 by engaging Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee to enable proper development of Small Hydro Power projects.

For Hydro projects above 25MW, Reassessment Studies have been carried out by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) during 2017-23, considering following factors:-

Ensuring optimal utilization of river basin

Availability of sufficient Head

Availability of adequate hydrology

According to this assessment, hydroelectric power potential (above 25MW) of the country is about 133GW.

The list of upcoming projects in Odisha, including projects in Kalahandi, is given at Annexure I . There are no upcoming projects in Nuapada, Odisha.

There is no Small Hydro Power Scheme at present to provide subsidy to the people who want to set up Mini Hydro Power projects. However, Central Financial Assistance (CFA) being provided for the implementation of solar power projects under various schemes are listed at Annexure II .

As on 05.08.2024, a total of 102 vendors are registered for carrying out the installations of the rooftop solar under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana for the State of Odisha.

Further, to make people aware of the scheme, multiple outreach campaigns have been executed in the State of Odisha, inter alia, including:

TV commercials were aired on prominent news and general entertainment channels such as Kanak TV, Colors Oriya, News 18 Oriya, Kalinga TV, and OTV during prime time; Radio jingles were broadcasted on FM channels like Radio Choklate FM, Red FM, Big FM Rourkela, and Radio Choklate FM Rourkela; Newspaper advertisements were placed in both national and regional newspapers; A Pan-India execution of Google advertisements, social media campaigns, and digital website promotions was carried out; etc.

This information was given by the Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

The list of upcoming projects in Odisha including projects in Kalahandi

a) Hydro Power projects with more than 25MW capacity: S. No. Name of the Projects Capacity (MW) District 1. Balimela 510.00 Malkangiri 2. Hirakud (Burla) 287.80 Sambalpur 3. Hirakud (Chiplima) 72.00 Sambalpur 4. Rengali 250.00 Angul 5. Upper Indravati 600.00 Kalahandi 6. Upper Kolab 320.00 Koraput 7. Machkund 114.75 Koraput 8. Bhimkund 30.00 Keonjhar 9. Baljori 230.00 Keonjhar 10. Lodani 64.00 Sundergarh 11. Tikkarpara 220.00 Angul 12. Salki 70.00 Boudh 13. Kharag 63.00 Kandhmal Total 2831.55 b) Pumped Storage projects: S. No. Name of the Projects Capacity (MW) District 1. Upper Indravati 600.00 Kalahandi 2. Balimela 500.00 Malkangiri 3. Upper Kolab 600.00 Koraput 4. Greenko OD01 1200.00 Kalahandi 5. Ramial Left 1500.00 Keonjhar 6. Tainsar 675.00 Deogarh Total 5075.00 c) Small Hydro Power projects (up to 25MW capacity): S. No. Name of the projects Capacity (MW) District 1. Dumajorhi SHP 15.00 Koraput 2. Kharagpur SHP 16.50 Koraput 3. Shaheed Lakhan Nayak SHP 25.00 Koraput Total 56.50 d) Biomass Power Projects: S. No. Name of the Project Capacity (MTPH) Type of output District 1. Goodlife Biotech 2.00 Briquette Baleshwar Total 2.00 e) Development of Solar Parks and Ultra-mega Solar Power Projects: As on date, one Solar Park of 40 MW has been sanctioned under the scheme for “Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects,” which is being developed by NHPC, in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Annexure-II

Incentives being provided as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for the implementation of major Renewable Energy Schemes/Programmes