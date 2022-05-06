M&M’s SUV bearing the internal codename Z101 is gearing up for a big-bang launch

Teaser Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkefHXi13dk

Positioned as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs, the All-New Z101 will redefine industry benchmarks.

Big, Bold and Authentic — the Z101 has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

The accompanying video teaser stars Mahindra employees, acknowledging their contribution in the making of this world-class SUV.

What’s more, the teaser and the subsequent promotional content of the Z101 will star the unmistakable voice of the legend – Amitabh Bachchan.

The market launch of the Z101 will be announced shortly.