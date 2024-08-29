Odisha MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo sought immediate steps by police to provide him with adequate

Report by Akashya Rout; JAJPUR: Alleging threat to his life from local BJD leaders, MLA from Dharmasala in Jajpur, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has sought immediate steps by the district police to provide him with adequate security cover. The legislator said that he has written to Jajpur Collector and Superintendent of Police seeking police protection. He said he has also spoken to the SP and is hopeful of getting police protection in view of the threat to him and his supporters. Underlining the for police protection, the MLA claimed that some armed anti-social elements having political rivalry attacked his staff when they were working in his office at Jaraka in Jajpur district on August 24. The miscreants also fired in the air to threaten the staff, he claimed, adding that an FIR was filed with the police following the incident. A police team, which visited the site later, also recovered two empty cartridges. Sahoo, who joined BJP after being elected MLA as an independent candidate in the recent elections, alleged that BJD leaders and workers have been terrorising people in the area and now they are trying to threaten BJP supporters.