MLA Constituency Development Scheme funds to be utilized for combating Covid-19

Bhopal: In order to combat the spread of corona virus infection, now funds under MLA Constituency Development Scheme could be used by the district collectors for purchasing necessary medical equipments and making requisite preventive medical arrangements on the recommendations of concerning MLAs. It would be One Time Dispensation for the financial year 2021-2022.



Detailed instructions regarding this have been given to all district Collectors by the Department of Planning and Statistics.



According to instructions, for the convenience of doctors and medical staff, the district collectors now use the funds to provide infrared thermometers, PPE kits for medical staff fighting out the Covid-19, Corona Testing Kits, setting up of ICU ventilator, isolation or quarantine wards. The paramedical staff could be provided face masks, gloves and sanitizers and other medical equipment or machines as suggested by the Union Ministry of Health.



Recommendations of the MLAs of concerning Constituencies would be pre-requisite for using the funds for such arrangements.



This arrangement has been made only for the financial year 2021-22. It is One Time Dispensation. Under no circumstances, any expenditure be incurred under the year 2022-23.



The state government has also laid down conditions for the use of funds for making such arrangements according to which it will be the responsibility of the Chief Medical and Health Officers to maintain records of purchase of such materials and use of funds. It is noteworthy that the state government is striving to ensure maximum utilization of available financial resources and existing infrastructural network to fight out the Covid-19.

