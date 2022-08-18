Mizoram :‘Publicity Campaign on Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM), National Pension Scheme (NPS-Traders) & e-SHRAM’ at Vanapa Hall today

New Delhi : The Department of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) in collaboration with Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Common Service Centre (CSC) organized ‘Publicity Campaign on Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM), National Pension Scheme (NPS-Traders) & e-SHRAM’ at Vanapa Hall today. Around 130 participants representing Common Service Centre and Trade Union as well as one member each from YMA branches in Aizawl came to attend the programme.

The Publicity campaign kick-started with a warm welcome speech by Dr. J.T. Vanlalngheta, Joint Labour Commissioner, LESDE Department which was followed with a short speech by Mr. R. Vanlalngheta, Central YMA President and Mr. K. Lalhmingliana, Director cum Labour Commissioner. After this, Employees State Insurance Scheme Officer for Mizoram, Dr. Lalmuanpuii Pachuau explained about various services under ESIC. Further, Mr. Lalduhkima, State Project Manager, Common Service Centre (CSC) talked about their functioning in the State.

Following the above, Deputy Director (Labour) of LESDE, Mr. Lalmuanpuia Fanai had a presentation on PM-SYM, NPS-TRADER AND e-SHRAM which was followed with a lively Question & Answer round from the participants. The campaign then concluded with a Vote of Thanks from Mr. Zonunmawia, Assistant Labour Officer, Directorate of LESDE.

PM-SYM, NPS-TRADER AND e-SHRAM Portal is an initiative under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India. Its main aim is to uplift and support those who take up entrepreneurship by means of providing various assistance in times of emergency cases like ill-health, death, providing pension and so forth. For availing these services, members can enroll and make use of it through Common Service Centre (CSC) set up at District and villages throughout the state.