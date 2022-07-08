Mizoram Police seize Fake Indian Currency Notes

New Delhi : Yesterday i.e 7.7.2022, acting on a tip off, SI John Vanlalruata Sailo of Bawngkawn PS apprehended two persons, namely Vanlalruata (45) s/o Isho Chandro of Tuipuibari and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31) s/o Samuela of Lunglei at Hunthar Veng, Aizawl near Singson Petrol Pump. Thorough search of their vehicle (sumo) resulted in recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 7,40,000 of Rs 500 denomination. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they procured the seized FICN from Guwahati three months back and were intending to make use of it in Aizawl. Further investigation is in progress.