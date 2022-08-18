Mizoram : Lungei District Water & Sanitation Committee (DWSC) today held a meeting at DC Conference Hall under the Chairmanship of Lunglei DC Pu Kulothungan A

New Delhi :Lunglei District Water & Sanitation Committee (DWSC) today held a meeting at DC Conference Hall under the Chairmanship of Lunglei DC Pu Kulothungan A. The meeting discussed at length the status of Jal Jeevan Mission implementation in the District.

Member Secretary, PHED Lunglei Rural WATSAN Division EE Er Laltlanchhunga reported that the target number of villages in Lunglei District under JJM stands at 120. The project was implemented in Lunglei District during FY 2019-20, with 31 villages covered in the first year, and an additional 19 villages covered in 2020-21. The ongoing work for 2021-22 stands at 19, with an additional 51 villages targeted in 2022-23. A total of 7104 Functional Household Tap Connection – FHTCs have been completed in the District under JJM. Of the total target, 41 will be solar water pumps.

The meeting also decided on the composition of Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus) Verification Team for the District. It was decided that BDOs as well as representatives from LAD, H&FW, I&PR, School Education and Agriculture Departments will be a part of the team.

Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship program of Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jalshakti, envisions to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting. The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and includes extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission.